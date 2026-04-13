Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) Rating Lowered to “Buy” at Wall Street Zen

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Saturday.

PSX has been the subject of several other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Phillips 66 from $163.00 to $201.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Phillips 66 from $152.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Scotiabank upgraded Phillips 66 to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 27th. Wolfe Research boosted their price objective on Phillips 66 from $187.00 to $193.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Phillips 66 from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Buy rating and eleven have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Phillips 66 currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $180.72.

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Phillips 66 Price Performance

Shares of PSX opened at $159.44 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $63.90 billion, a PE ratio of 14.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 0.76. Phillips 66 has a 52-week low of $93.50 and a 52-week high of $190.61. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $165.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $146.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.30.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 4th. The oil and gas company reported $2.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $32.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.81 billion. Phillips 66 had a return on equity of 9.13% and a net margin of 3.22%.During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.15) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Phillips 66 will post 6.8 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Phillips 66

In related news, Director Lisa Ann Davis sold 3,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.37, for a total transaction of $662,606.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 8,701 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,517,193.37. This represents a 30.40% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Kevin J. Mitchell sold 15,629 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.07, for a total value of $2,970,604.03. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 97,376 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,508,256.32. This trade represents a 13.83% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold a total of 95,923 shares of company stock valued at $16,399,619 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Phillips 66

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Old North State Trust LLC boosted its position in Phillips 66 by 10.8% in the fourth quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 5,664 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $731,000 after purchasing an additional 552 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in Phillips 66 by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 150,396 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $19,407,000 after purchasing an additional 7,758 shares during the last quarter. World Investment Advisors boosted its position in Phillips 66 by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. World Investment Advisors now owns 12,407 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,601,000 after purchasing an additional 599 shares during the last quarter. Green Ridge Wealth Planning LLC purchased a new position in Phillips 66 in the fourth quarter worth $250,000. Finally, Bayban purchased a new position in Phillips 66 in the fourth quarter worth $58,000. Institutional investors own 76.93% of the company’s stock.

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Phillips 66 Company Profile

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Phillips 66 (NYSE: PSX) is an independent energy manufacturing and logistics company engaged primarily in refining, midstream transportation, marketing and chemicals. The company processes crude oil into transportation fuels, lubricants and other petroleum products, operates pipeline and storage infrastructure, and participates in petrochemical production through strategic investments. Phillips 66 serves commercial, industrial and retail customers and positions its operations across the value chain of the downstream energy sector.

The company’s principal activities include refining crude oil into gasoline, diesel, jet fuel and feedstocks for petrochemical production; operating midstream assets such as pipelines, terminals and fractionators that move and store crude oil and natural gas liquids; and marketing and distributing fuels and lubricants through wholesale and retail channels.

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