Atour Lifestyle (NASDAQ:ATAT) vs. Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) Head to Head Survey

Atour Lifestyle (NASDAQ:ATAT – Get Free Report) and Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Free Report) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, risk, profitability, dividends, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

17.8% of Atour Lifestyle shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 80.8% of Airbnb shares are held by institutional investors. 27.8% of Airbnb shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

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Profitability

This table compares Atour Lifestyle and Airbnb’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Atour Lifestyle 16.58% 46.96% 18.90% Airbnb 20.51% 30.88% 10.32%

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Atour Lifestyle $9.79 billion 0.51 $231.80 million $1.62 22.30 Airbnb $12.24 billion 6.41 $2.51 billion $4.04 31.92

This table compares Atour Lifestyle and Airbnb”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Airbnb has higher revenue and earnings than Atour Lifestyle. Atour Lifestyle is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Airbnb, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Atour Lifestyle and Airbnb, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Atour Lifestyle 0 1 8 0 2.89 Airbnb 1 17 14 1 2.45

Atour Lifestyle currently has a consensus price target of $48.00, suggesting a potential upside of 32.85%. Airbnb has a consensus price target of $149.40, suggesting a potential upside of 15.85%. Given Atour Lifestyle’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Atour Lifestyle is more favorable than Airbnb.

Risk & Volatility

Atour Lifestyle has a beta of 0.82, indicating that its stock price is 18% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Airbnb has a beta of 1.15, indicating that its stock price is 15% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Airbnb beats Atour Lifestyle on 11 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Atour Lifestyle

(Get Free Report)

Atour Lifestyle Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, develops lifestyle brands around hotel offerings in the People’s Republic of China. The company provides hotel management services, including day-to-day management services of the hotels for the franchisees; and sells hotel supplies and other products. It also offers retail management service; investment management service; financial information service management; property management services; and software and technology services, as well as operates travel agency. Atour Lifestyle Holdings Limited was incorporated in 2012 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

About Airbnb

(Get Free Report)

Airbnb, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company’s marketplace connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, and vacation homes. The company was formerly known as AirBed & Breakfast, Inc. and changed its name to Airbnb, Inc. in November 2010. Airbnb, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

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