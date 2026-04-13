Zentek Ltd. (NASDAQ:ZTEK) Short Interest Update

Zentek Ltd. (NASDAQ:ZTEK – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totaling 72,781 shares, a decrease of 52.1% from the March 15th total of 151,978 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 50,325 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.4 days. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Zentek in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Zentek presently has a consensus rating of “Sell”.

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Zentek Stock Performance

Shares of ZTEK stock opened at $0.55 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.60 and a 200-day moving average of $0.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Zentek has a 12-month low of $0.50 and a 12-month high of $1.84. The firm has a market cap of $58.94 million, a P/E ratio of -10.94 and a beta of 0.47.

Zentek (NASDAQ:ZTEK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 17th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Zentek had a negative return on equity of 60.84% and a negative net margin of 875.49%.The company had revenue of $0.05 million for the quarter.

Zentek Company Profile

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Zentek Ltd. (NASDAQ: ZTEK) is a nanotechnology company headquartered in Vancouver, British Columbia, specializing in the development and commercialization of advanced polymer and coating technologies. The company’s core focus is on materials engineered to enhance thermal management, structural performance and acoustic properties across a variety of end markets. By leveraging proprietary polymer chemistry, Zentek designs solutions that address critical performance challenges in energy storage, electronics and safety applications.

Zentek’s product portfolio includes phase-change materials and flexible polymer foams tailored for battery and power electronics thermal management in electric vehicles and stationary energy storage systems.

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