Wall Street Zen Downgrades Jabil (NYSE:JBL) to Buy

Jabil (NYSE:JBL – Get Free Report) was downgraded by investment analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Jabil from $283.00 to $304.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Jabil from $270.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Jabil from a “hold (c+)” rating to a “buy (b)” rating in a research report on Thursday. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Jabil from $244.00 to $254.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $282.00 price target on shares of Jabil in a research report on Thursday, January 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have issued a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $283.25.

Get Jabil alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on Jabil

Jabil Stock Performance

Jabil stock opened at $299.42 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $261.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $234.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50. Jabil has a 12-month low of $127.72 and a 12-month high of $303.74.

Jabil (NYSE:JBL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 18th. The technology company reported $2.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.51 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $8.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.75 billion. Jabil had a net margin of 2.48% and a return on equity of 80.96%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.94 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Jabil will post 8.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other Jabil news, SVP Gary K. Schick sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.33, for a total transaction of $278,330.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 40,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,367,832.19. The trade was a 2.39% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Steven D. Borges sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.00, for a total value of $2,030,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 83,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,221,960. This represents a 7.73% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last three months, insiders sold 77,485 shares of company stock worth $19,836,802. Corporate insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Jabil

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Greenline Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Jabil during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. True Wealth Design LLC grew its position in shares of Jabil by 250.0% during the 3rd quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 140 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. First Horizon Corp acquired a new position in shares of Jabil during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Veracity Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Jabil by 4,144.3% during the 4th quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 3,735 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 3,647 shares during the period. Finally, Virtus Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Jabil during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. 93.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

More Jabil News

Here are the key news stories impacting Jabil this week:

Jabil Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Jabil Inc (NYSE: JBL) is a global manufacturing solutions provider specializing in electronic manufacturing services (EMS) and diversified products across a wide range of industries. The company partners with original equipment manufacturers to deliver design engineering, supply chain management, precision manufacturing, and aftermarket services. Jabil’s expertise spans sectors such as healthcare, automotive, clean technology, telecommunications, consumer electronics, and packaging, enabling it to support both high-volume production and complex, mission-critical applications.

Founded in 1966 by William E.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Jabil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jabil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.