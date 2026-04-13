Genius Sports (NYSE:GENI) Stock Rating Upgraded by Wall Street Zen

Genius Sports (NYSE:GENI – Get Free Report) was upgraded by stock analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Saturday.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Genius Sports in a research report on Friday, March 27th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Genius Sports in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. BTIG Research dropped their target price on shares of Genius Sports from $16.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Genius Sports from $11.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Genius Sports from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $12.63.

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Genius Sports Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:GENI opened at $3.94 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $5.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.91. Genius Sports has a fifty-two week low of $3.87 and a fifty-two week high of $13.73. The firm has a market cap of $969.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.16 and a beta of 2.08.

Genius Sports (NYSE:GENI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.10). Genius Sports had a negative return on equity of 13.66% and a negative net margin of 16.67%.The company had revenue of $240.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $234.94 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.12) EPS. Genius Sports’s revenue was up 37.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Genius Sports will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Genius Sports

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Genius Sports by 9.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 14,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,000 after acquiring an additional 1,177 shares during the period. Prelude Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Genius Sports by 1.3% in the third quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 92,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,146,000 after acquiring an additional 1,181 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in shares of Genius Sports by 10.0% in the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 15,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,000 after acquiring an additional 1,388 shares during the period. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Genius Sports by 2.0% in the second quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 77,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $802,000 after acquiring an additional 1,512 shares during the period. Finally, Main Management ETF Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Genius Sports by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Main Management ETF Advisors LLC now owns 163,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,803,000 after acquiring an additional 1,672 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.91% of the company’s stock.

About Genius Sports

(Get Free Report)

Genius Sports is a global sports technology company that specializes in collecting, analyzing and distributing real-time sports data and video streams. The firm provides official data feeds, live video streaming solutions and digital engagement tools to sports leagues, federations, broadcasters and betting operators. By integrating data directly from sporting events through its network of field officials and proprietary technology, Genius Sports ensures accuracy and integrity for partners who rely on up-to-the-second information.

The company’s product suite includes a cloud-based platform for data capture and distribution, an integrity services offering designed to identify and mitigate match-fixing risks, and a suite of commercial products that power odds creation, in-game betting markets and fan engagement experiences.

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