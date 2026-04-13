Snap-On Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) Receives $372.80 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Snap-On Incorporated (NYSE:SNA – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $372.80.

SNA has been the subject of several research reports. Roth Mkm restated a “buy” rating and issued a $409.00 price objective (up from $385.00) on shares of Snap-On in a report on Tuesday, February 10th. Robert W. Baird set a $375.00 price objective on shares of Snap-On in a report on Friday, February 6th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Snap-On in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. Tigress Financial upped their target price on shares of Snap-On from $405.00 to $445.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 27th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Snap-On from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 7th.

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Snap-On Stock Up 0.1%

Shares of NYSE SNA opened at $380.19 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.79, a quick ratio of 3.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Snap-On has a 12 month low of $289.81 and a 12 month high of $390.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.79 billion, a PE ratio of 19.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.77. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $373.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $356.42.

Snap-On (NYSE:SNA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 5th. The company reported $4.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.86 by $0.08. Snap-On had a net margin of 21.44% and a return on equity of 17.34%. The business had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.24 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $4.82 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Snap-On will post 19.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Snap-On Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 24th were given a $2.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 24th. This represents a $9.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.6%. Snap-On’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.86%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Snap-On

In other news, CFO Aldo John Pagliari sold 7,043 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $382.05, for a total value of $2,690,778.15. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 117,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,769,765.15. This represents a 5.67% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Nicholas T. Pinchuk sold 23,229 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $383.36, for a total transaction of $8,905,069.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 846,562 shares in the company, valued at $324,538,008.32. This represents a 2.67% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold 39,650 shares of company stock valued at $15,210,959 over the last 90 days. 3.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Snap-On

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Snap-On in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. DV Equities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Snap-On in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Snap-On in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Snap-On by 331.8% in the fourth quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 95 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SJS Investment Consulting Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Snap-On by 1,880.0% in the third quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 99 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.88% of the company’s stock.

About Snap-On

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Snap‑On Incorporated (NYSE: SNA) is a designer, manufacturer and marketer of tools, diagnostic equipment, repair information and shop equipment for professional users. The company’s product range includes hand and power tools, tool storage and cabinets, diagnostic scan tools and software, shop equipment such as lifts and tire changers, and specialized specialty tools for automotive, aviation, marine and industrial applications. Snap‑On also offers information and workflow solutions that combine diagnostic data, repair procedures and parts information to support professional technicians.

Founded in 1920 and headquartered in Kenosha, Wisconsin, Snap‑On has established a long history in the professional tools market.

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