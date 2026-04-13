Wall Street Zen Upgrades Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) to “Buy”

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Free Report) was upgraded by Wall Street Zen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Saturday.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on DLTR. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Dollar Tree from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. BTIG Research reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Dollar Tree in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Dollar Tree from $125.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $126.00 target price on shares of Dollar Tree in a research note on Thursday, January 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $116.00 target price (up from $114.00) on shares of Dollar Tree in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have given a Hold rating and seven have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Dollar Tree presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $123.24.

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Dollar Tree Stock Performance

DLTR stock opened at $99.55 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Dollar Tree has a 12-month low of $68.93 and a 12-month high of $142.40. The stock has a market cap of $19.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.93, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.74. The business’s 50-day moving average is $116.48 and its 200 day moving average is $113.79.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 16th. The company reported $2.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.53 by $0.03. Dollar Tree had a return on equity of 32.24% and a net margin of 6.61%.The company had revenue of $5.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.46 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.11 EPS. Dollar Tree’s revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Dollar Tree will post 5.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Dollar Tree

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Corient Private Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Dollar Tree by 23.4% during the 4th quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 24,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,027,000 after buying an additional 4,666 shares during the period. Gunpowder Capital Management LLC dba Oliver Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Dollar Tree during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Bayban purchased a new stake in shares of Dollar Tree during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $49,000. OCONNOR A Distinct Business Unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dollar Tree during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,230,000. Finally, Reflection Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of Dollar Tree during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.40% of the company’s stock.

Dollar Tree Company Profile

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Dollar Tree, Inc is a North American discount retailer that operates a portfolio of value-oriented store banners, primarily Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The company’s stores offer a broad assortment of everyday items at low price points, including household essentials, food and snacks, health and beauty products, cleaning supplies, seasonal and party goods, home décor, and basic apparel. Dollar Tree’s merchandising strategy emphasizes high-turnover branded and private-label merchandise tailored to budget-conscious consumers, with Family Dollar complementing the chain by offering a wider range of price points and assortment depth in smaller-format neighborhood locations.

Founded in 1986 and headquartered in Chesapeake, Virginia, Dollar Tree has grown through both organic store openings and acquisitions.

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