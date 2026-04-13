Centerspace (NYSE:CSR) Raised to “Sell” at Wall Street Zen

Centerspace (NYSE:CSR – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Saturday.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Centerspace from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 19th. Piper Sandler raised shares of Centerspace from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $69.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Centerspace in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Centerspace from $74.00 to $69.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Centerspace from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.83.

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Centerspace Trading Down 0.0%

Centerspace stock opened at $63.90 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $61.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $62.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. Centerspace has a 12 month low of $52.76 and a 12 month high of $69.15. The stock has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.90 and a beta of 0.81.

Centerspace (NYSE:CSR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 17th. The company reported ($1.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.21 by ($2.31). Centerspace had a net margin of 6.25% and a return on equity of 2.00%. The business had revenue of $66.62 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $69.77 million. Centerspace has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.810-5.050 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Centerspace will post 4.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in Centerspace by 324.4% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 855,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,104,000 after acquiring an additional 654,209 shares during the last quarter. Land & Buildings Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Centerspace by 96.4% during the 3rd quarter. Land & Buildings Investment Management LLC now owns 599,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,296,000 after acquiring an additional 294,086 shares during the last quarter. Long Pond Capital LP lifted its position in Centerspace by 108.0% during the 4th quarter. Long Pond Capital LP now owns 444,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,630,000 after acquiring an additional 230,638 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Centerspace by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 340,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,704,000 after acquiring an additional 28,809 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voss Capital LP acquired a new position in Centerspace during the 4th quarter worth $22,068,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.00% of the company’s stock.

Centerspace Company Profile

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Centerspace is an owner and operator of apartment communities committed to providing great homes by focusing on integrity and serving others. Founded in 1970, as of September 30, 2023, Centerspace owned interests in 71 apartment communities consisting of 12,785 apartment homes located in Colorado, Minnesota, Montana, Nebraska, North Dakota, and South Dakota. Centerspace was named a Top Workplace for the fourth consecutive year in 2023 by the Minneapolis Star Tribune.

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