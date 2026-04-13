Brokerages Set Element Fleet Management Corp. (TSE:EFN) PT at C$43.29

Element Fleet Management Corp. (TSE:EFN – Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is C$43.29.

EFN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Element Fleet Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 23rd. TD Securities decreased their price objective on Element Fleet Management from C$42.00 to C$41.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 25th. National Bank Financial raised their price objective on Element Fleet Management from C$48.00 to C$50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 4th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada set a C$47.00 price objective on Element Fleet Management and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 26th.

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Element Fleet Management Stock Performance

TSE:EFN opened at C$32.09 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.70, a current ratio of 4.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 363.75. Element Fleet Management has a 1-year low of C$28.02 and a 1-year high of C$38.26. The firm has a market capitalization of C$12.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.33. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$32.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$34.88.

Element Fleet Management (TSE:EFN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 25th. The financial services provider reported C$0.45 EPS for the quarter. Element Fleet Management had a return on equity of 10.09% and a net margin of 12.07%.The firm had revenue of C$430.19 million during the quarter. Sell-side analysts forecast that Element Fleet Management will post 1.6884016 earnings per share for the current year.

Element Fleet Management Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 15th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 31st. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.9%. Element Fleet Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.23%.

About Element Fleet Management

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Element Financial separated into two independent public companies in October 2016. The former company now consists of Element Fleet Management, a global fleet management company, and ECN Capital, a commercial finance company. Element Fleet Management provides management services and financing for commercial vehicle and equipment fleets. The company’s suite of fleet management services deals with acquisition and financing, to program management and remarketing. ECN Capital operates across North America in three verticals of the equipment finance market: commercial and vendor finance, rail finance, and commercial aviation finance.

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