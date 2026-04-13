TH International (THCH) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

TH International (NASDAQ:THCH – Get Free Report) is expected to announce its Q4 2025 results before the market opens on Tuesday, April 14th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.1901) per share and revenue of $51.2230 million for the quarter. Investors can find conference call details on the company’s upcoming Q4 2025 earning report page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Tuesday, April 14, 2026 at 8:00 AM ET.

TH International Stock Performance

THCH stock opened at $2.03 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.30. TH International has a fifty-two week low of $1.68 and a fifty-two week high of $3.25. The company has a market cap of $67.49 million, a P/E ratio of -1.42 and a beta of 0.51.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of TH International in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Sell”.

Institutional Trading of TH International

An institutional investor recently raised its position in TH International stock. Susquehanna International Group LLP grew its stake in shares of TH International Limited (NASDAQ:THCH – Free Report) by 170.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 29,743 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,731 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP owned about 0.09% of TH International worth $78,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 91.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About TH International

(Get Free Report)

TH International Limited operates Tim Hortons coffee shops in mainland China, Hong Kong, and Macau. The company offers brewed tea, coffee, milk tea, lemonade, hot chocolate, and coffee drinks. It is also involved in franchise related business. The company is based in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.

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