Wall Street Zen Upgrades Cyngn Inc. Common Stock (NASDAQ:CYN) to Sell

Cyngn Inc. Common Stock (NASDAQ:CYN – Get Free Report) was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Saturday.
Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on CYN. Weiss Ratings assumed coverage on Cyngn Inc. Common Stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. They set a “sell (e+)” rating for the company. Zacks Research raised Cyngn Inc. Common Stock to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Cyngn Inc. Common Stock has an average rating of “Reduce”.
Check Out Our Latest Research Report on CYN
Cyngn Inc. Common Stock Price Performance
About Cyngn Inc. Common Stock
Cyngn Inc is an industrial autonomous vehicle technology company, focused on addressing industrial uses for autonomous vehicles. It develops full-stack autonomous driving software, DriveMod, which is integrated into vehicles manufactured by original equipment manufacturers during the assembly process. The company designs its software to be compatible with a range of sensors and hardware components and integrates it with its own systems to enable autonomous vehicle functionality.
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