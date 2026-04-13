Wall Street Zen Upgrades Cyngn Inc. Common Stock (NASDAQ:CYN) to Sell

Cyngn Inc. Common Stock (NASDAQ:CYN – Get Free Report) was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Saturday.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on CYN. Weiss Ratings assumed coverage on Cyngn Inc. Common Stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. They set a “sell (e+)” rating for the company. Zacks Research raised Cyngn Inc. Common Stock to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Cyngn Inc. Common Stock has an average rating of “Reduce”.

Get Cyngn Inc. Common Stock alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on CYN

Cyngn Inc. Common Stock Price Performance

About Cyngn Inc. Common Stock

Shares of CYN stock opened at $1.50 on Friday. Cyngn Inc. Common Stock has a fifty-two week low of $1.33 and a fifty-two week high of $41.54. The stock has a market cap of $20.42 million, a P/E ratio of -0.13 and a beta of -0.02.

(Get Free Report)

Cyngn Inc is an industrial autonomous vehicle technology company, focused on addressing industrial uses for autonomous vehicles. It develops full-stack autonomous driving software, DriveMod, which is integrated into vehicles manufactured by original equipment manufacturers during the assembly process. The company designs its software to be compatible with a range of sensors and hardware components and integrates it with its own systems to enable autonomous vehicle functionality.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Cyngn Inc. Common Stock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cyngn Inc. Common Stock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.