Innovator International Developed Power Buffer ETF – May (NYSEARCA:IMAY) Short Interest Update

Innovator International Developed Power Buffer ETF – May (NYSEARCA:IMAY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totaling 5,707 shares, a growth of 452.5% from the March 15th total of 1,033 shares. Approximately 0.6% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 4,197 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.4 days.

Innovator International Developed Power Buffer ETF – May Price Performance

NYSEARCA IMAY traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $30.87. 506 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,478. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.82. The firm has a market cap of $31.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.27 and a beta of 0.20. Innovator International Developed Power Buffer ETF – May has a 12-month low of $25.56 and a 12-month high of $30.92.

Get Innovator International Developed Power Buffer ETF - May alerts:

Institutional Trading of Innovator International Developed Power Buffer ETF – May

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of IMAY. Focus Partners Wealth purchased a new stake in Innovator International Developed Power Buffer ETF – May during the fourth quarter worth $2,737,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Innovator International Developed Power Buffer ETF – May in the second quarter valued at about $837,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Innovator International Developed Power Buffer ETF – May in the third quarter valued at about $523,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Innovator International Developed Power Buffer ETF – May by 3,958.3% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 16,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $458,000 after purchasing an additional 15,833 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new position in Innovator International Developed Power Buffer ETF – May in the second quarter valued at about $430,000.

About Innovator International Developed Power Buffer ETF – May

The Innovator International Developed Power Buffer ETF – May (IMAY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund aims to participate in the price movement of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (ticker: EFA), up to a predetermined cap, while buffering the first 15% of losses over a one-year period starting May 1. The actively managed fund utilizes FLEX options and collateral. IMAY was launched on May 1, 2024 and is issued by Innovator.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Innovator International Developed Power Buffer ETF - May Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator International Developed Power Buffer ETF - May and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.