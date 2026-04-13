SPDR SSgA Global Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:GAL) Short Interest Update

SPDR SSgA Global Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:GAL – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totaling 3,861 shares, an increase of 414.8% from the March 15th total of 750 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 14,956 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the company are short sold.

SPDR SSgA Global Allocation ETF Trading Down 0.1%

Shares of NYSEARCA:GAL traded down $0.04 during trading on Friday, reaching $51.00. 4,277 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,369. SPDR SSgA Global Allocation ETF has a 12 month low of $41.00 and a 12 month high of $52.00. The firm has a market cap of $296.31 million, a PE ratio of 18.24 and a beta of 0.62. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $50.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.09.

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Institutional Investors Weigh In On SPDR SSgA Global Allocation ETF

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GAL. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR SSgA Global Allocation ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Key Financial Inc raised its position in shares of SPDR SSgA Global Allocation ETF by 47.4% in the third quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 1,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 488 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR SSgA Global Allocation ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $103,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR SSgA Global Allocation ETF by 311.1% in the third quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 2,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after buying an additional 1,798 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GGM Financials LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR SSgA Global Allocation ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $123,000.

SPDR SSgA Global Allocation ETF Company Profile

The SPDR SSgA Global Allocation ETF (GAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI ACWI IMI index. The fund is an actively-managed fund of funds that provides the majority of its returns from capital gains by investing across asset classes. GAL was launched on Apr 25, 2012 and is managed by State Street.

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