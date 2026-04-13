Franklin FTSE Latin America ETF (NYSEARCA:FLLA) Short Interest Update

Franklin FTSE Latin America ETF (NYSEARCA:FLLA – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totaling 29,412 shares, a drop of 82.8% from the March 15th total of 171,153 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 45,596 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days. Approximately 0.9% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Franklin FTSE Latin America ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:FLLA traded up $0.42 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $30.32. The stock had a trading volume of 42,420 shares, compared to its average volume of 58,906. Franklin FTSE Latin America ETF has a 1-year low of $18.32 and a 1-year high of $30.38. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $97.02 million, a P/E ratio of 10.26 and a beta of 0.75.

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Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Independent Advisor Alliance grew its stake in Franklin FTSE Latin America ETF by 288.9% in the 3rd quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 38,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $898,000 after buying an additional 28,455 shares during the last quarter. Old Port Advisors grew its stake in Franklin FTSE Latin America ETF by 49.6% in the 3rd quarter. Old Port Advisors now owns 107,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,517,000 after buying an additional 35,608 shares during the last quarter. Comprehensive Money Management Services LLC grew its stake in Franklin FTSE Latin America ETF by 25.4% in the 3rd quarter. Comprehensive Money Management Services LLC now owns 14,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $333,000 after buying an additional 2,880 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC grew its position in Franklin FTSE Latin America ETF by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 44,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,067,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Franklin FTSE Latin America ETF in the 4th quarter worth $858,000.

Franklin FTSE Latin America ETF Company Profile

The Franklin FTSE Latin America ETF (FLLA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Latin America RIC Capped index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of large- and mid-cap Latin American equities. FLLA was launched on Oct 9, 2018 and is managed by Franklin Templeton.

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