iShares iBonds 1-5 Year Corporate Ladder ETF (NYSEARCA:LDRC) Short Interest Down 83.2% in March

iShares iBonds 1-5 Year Corporate Ladder ETF (NYSEARCA:LDRC – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totaling 1,963 shares, a decline of 83.2% from the March 15th total of 11,695 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 22,429 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

iShares iBonds 1-5 Year Corporate Ladder ETF Trading Down 0.0%

LDRC traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $25.23. 16,950 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 25,082. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.34. iShares iBonds 1-5 Year Corporate Ladder ETF has a 1 year low of $24.80 and a 1 year high of $26.61.

Get iShares iBonds 1-5 Year Corporate Ladder ETF alerts:

iShares iBonds 1-5 Year Corporate Ladder ETF Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Read More

The iShares iBonds 1-5 Year Corporate Ladder ETF (LDRC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is a fund-of-funds, tracking an equally-weighted index that staggers maturities across a portfolio of underlying iShares iBonds Corporate ETF, all maturing within six years. Each underlying fund comprises USD-denominated, investment-grade corporate bonds maturing annually. LDRC was launched on Nov 7, 2024 and is issued by BlackRock.

Receive News & Ratings for iShares iBonds 1-5 Year Corporate Ladder ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares iBonds 1-5 Year Corporate Ladder ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.