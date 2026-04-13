Short Interest in Hon Hai Precision Industry Co., Ltd. Sponsored GDR (OTCMKTS:HNHPF) Drops By 53.3%

Hon Hai Precision Industry Co., Ltd. Sponsored GDR (OTCMKTS:HNHPF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totaling 30,322 shares, a decline of 53.3% from the March 15th total of 64,988 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 86,459 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Hon Hai Precision Industry Co., Ltd. Sponsored GDR Price Performance

Shares of HNHPF stock opened at $12.70 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $13.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.36. Hon Hai Precision Industry Co., Ltd. Sponsored GDR has a 1 year low of $7.35 and a 1 year high of $17.50.

Get Hon Hai Precision Industry Co. Ltd. Sponsored GDR alerts:

About Hon Hai Precision Industry Co., Ltd. Sponsored GDR

(Get Free Report)

Hon Hai Precision Industry Co, Ltd., commonly known as Foxconn, is a leading global electronics contract manufacturer and technology solutions provider. The company specializes in the design, development and assembly of a wide range of electronic products, including smartphones, tablets, personal computers, servers and networking equipment. Alongside its core manufacturing services, Hon Hai offers turnkey production capabilities, encompassing engineering, supply chain management and after-sales support for original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and brand owners.

Founded in 1974 by Terry Gou and headquartered in Tucheng District, New Taipei City, Taiwan, Hon Hai has grown from a single factory operation into one of the world’s largest private employers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Hon Hai Precision Industry Co. Ltd. Sponsored GDR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hon Hai Precision Industry Co. Ltd. Sponsored GDR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.