Eagleford Energy Inc. (OTCMKTS:GRUSF) Short Interest Up 127.4% in March

Eagleford Energy Inc. (OTCMKTS:GRUSF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totaling 224,039 shares, a growth of 127.4% from the March 15th total of 98,538 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 718,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Eagleford Energy Stock Performance

OTCMKTS GRUSF opened at $0.28 on Monday. Eagleford Energy has a 12 month low of $0.27 and a 12 month high of $0.55. The company has a current ratio of 3.87, a quick ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.37.

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