Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) Stock Price Expected to Rise, Jefferies Financial Group Analyst Says

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU – Get Free Report) had its target price upped by Jefferies Financial Group from $135.00 to $140.00 in a report issued on Monday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target points to a potential upside of 35.27% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup restated a “market outperform” rating on shares of Roku in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Arete Research set a $132.00 price target on Roku and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 5th. KeyCorp upped their price target on Roku from $128.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 13th. Wedbush upped their price target on Roku from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 13th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price target on Roku from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-one have issued a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $127.79.

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Roku Price Performance

Shares of Roku stock traded up $1.03 on Monday, reaching $103.50. The company had a trading volume of 1,631,963 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,345,440. The firm has a market cap of $15.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 181.47 and a beta of 2.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $93.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $99.53. Roku has a 1 year low of $57.01 and a 1 year high of $116.66.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 12th. The company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.25. Roku had a return on equity of 3.40% and a net margin of 1.87%.The firm had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.35 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.24) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Roku will post -0.3 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO Matthew C. Banks sold 728 shares of Roku stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.02, for a total transaction of $69,902.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 6,947 shares in the company, valued at $667,050.94. The trade was a 9.49% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, insider Charles Collier sold 205,821 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $21,611,205.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 11,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,168,755. The trade was a 94.87% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold 343,944 shares of company stock worth $34,787,865 in the last three months. Company insiders own 13.98% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Roku

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in Roku by 680.0% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 234 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the period. Aventura Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Roku in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. WPG Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Roku during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Safe Harbor Fiduciary LLC bought a new stake in Roku during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Westfuller Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Roku during the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.30% of the company’s stock.

Roku Company Profile

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Roku, Inc (NASDAQ: ROKU) is a technology company that develops and operates a proprietary streaming platform designed to deliver entertainment content to consumers via internet-connected devices and smart televisions. Since its inception in 2002 in California, Roku has focused on simplifying access to streaming services for viewers worldwide. The company’s platform enables users to discover, access and manage a wide array of over-the-top content from major streaming services, free ad-supported channels and niche providers.

At the core of Roku’s product lineup are a range of streaming players and sticks, which connect to televisions via HDMI and deliver the Roku OS experience.

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