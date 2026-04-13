Short Interest in SP Funds S&P World (ex-US) ETF (NYSEARCA:SPWO) Increases By 184.3%

SP Funds S&P World (ex-US) ETF (NYSEARCA:SPWO – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totaling 87,892 shares, an increase of 184.3% from the March 15th total of 30,919 shares. Approximately 1.9% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 69,102 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.3 days.
SP Funds S&P World (ex-US) ETF Trading Up 0.5%
SPWO stock traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $30.29. 55,966 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 65,833. SP Funds S&P World has a 1-year low of $20.85 and a 1-year high of $31.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $142.97 million, a PE ratio of 21.74 and a beta of 0.78. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.15.
SP Funds S&P World (ex-US) ETF Announces Dividend
The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, February 20th were issued a dividend of $0.0255 per share. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 1.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 20th.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
SP Funds S&P World (ex-US) ETF Company Profile
The SP Funds S&P World (ex-US) ETF (SPWO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P DM Ex-U.S. & EM 50/50 Shariah index. The fund tracks an index of 500 Sharia-compliant companies from developed and emerging markets outside the US. Holdings are modified market cap-weighted SPWO was launched on Dec 19, 2023 and is issued by SP Funds.
Further Reading
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