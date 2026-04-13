Short Interest in SP Funds S&P World (ex-US) ETF (NYSEARCA:SPWO) Increases By 184.3%

Posted by on Apr 13th, 2026

SP Funds S&P World (ex-US) ETF (NYSEARCA:SPWOGet Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totaling 87,892 shares, an increase of 184.3% from the March 15th total of 30,919 shares. Approximately 1.9% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 69,102 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.3 days.

SP Funds S&P World (ex-US) ETF Trading Up 0.5%

SPWO stock traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $30.29. 55,966 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 65,833. SP Funds S&P World has a 1-year low of $20.85 and a 1-year high of $31.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $142.97 million, a PE ratio of 21.74 and a beta of 0.78. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.15.

SP Funds S&P World (ex-US) ETF Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, February 20th were issued a dividend of $0.0255 per share. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 1.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 20th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pacific Center for Financial Services bought a new position in SP Funds S&P World (ex-US) ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of SP Funds S&P World (ex-US) ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $52,000. CWM LLC increased its position in SP Funds S&P World (ex-US) ETF by 278.2% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 5,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after acquiring an additional 3,773 shares during the period. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC increased its position in SP Funds S&P World (ex-US) ETF by 243.6% during the fourth quarter. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC now owns 6,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,000 after acquiring an additional 4,931 shares during the period. Finally, Mariner LLC bought a new stake in SP Funds S&P World (ex-US) ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $269,000.

SP Funds S&P World (ex-US) ETF Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The SP Funds S&P World (ex-US) ETF (SPWO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P DM Ex-U.S. & EM 50/50 Shariah index. The fund tracks an index of 500 Sharia-compliant companies from developed and emerging markets outside the US. Holdings are modified market cap-weighted SPWO was launched on Dec 19, 2023 and is issued by SP Funds.

Further Reading

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