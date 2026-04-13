Short Interest in SP Funds S&P World (ex-US) ETF (NYSEARCA:SPWO) Increases By 184.3%

SP Funds S&P World (ex-US) ETF (NYSEARCA:SPWO – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totaling 87,892 shares, an increase of 184.3% from the March 15th total of 30,919 shares. Approximately 1.9% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 69,102 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.3 days.

SP Funds S&P World (ex-US) ETF Trading Up 0.5%

SPWO stock traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $30.29. 55,966 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 65,833. SP Funds S&P World has a 1-year low of $20.85 and a 1-year high of $31.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $142.97 million, a PE ratio of 21.74 and a beta of 0.78. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.15.

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SP Funds S&P World (ex-US) ETF Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, February 20th were issued a dividend of $0.0255 per share. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 1.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 20th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

SP Funds S&P World (ex-US) ETF Company Profile

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pacific Center for Financial Services bought a new position in SP Funds S&P World (ex-US) ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of SP Funds S&P World (ex-US) ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $52,000. CWM LLC increased its position in SP Funds S&P World (ex-US) ETF by 278.2% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 5,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after acquiring an additional 3,773 shares during the period. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC increased its position in SP Funds S&P World (ex-US) ETF by 243.6% during the fourth quarter. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC now owns 6,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,000 after acquiring an additional 4,931 shares during the period. Finally, Mariner LLC bought a new stake in SP Funds S&P World (ex-US) ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $269,000.

(Get Free Report)

The SP Funds S&P World (ex-US) ETF (SPWO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P DM Ex-U.S. & EM 50/50 Shariah index. The fund tracks an index of 500 Sharia-compliant companies from developed and emerging markets outside the US. Holdings are modified market cap-weighted SPWO was launched on Dec 19, 2023 and is issued by SP Funds.

Further Reading

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