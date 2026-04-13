Block Energy (LON:BLOE) Reaches New 52-Week High – Time to Buy?

Block Energy Plc (LON:BLOE – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 1.40 and last traded at GBX 1.28, with a volume of 3446675 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1.27.
Block Energy Trading Up 0.9%
The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 1.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 0.91. The firm has a market capitalization of £13.38 million, a P/E ratio of -7.98 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.98.
About Block Energy
The Company has structured its operations around a four-project strategy.
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