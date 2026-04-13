Block Energy (LON:BLOE) Reaches New 52-Week High – Time to Buy?

Block Energy Plc (LON:BLOE – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 1.40 and last traded at GBX 1.28, with a volume of 3446675 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1.27.

Block Energy Trading Up 0.9%

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 1.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 0.91. The firm has a market capitalization of £13.38 million, a P/E ratio of -7.98 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.98.

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About Block Energy

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Block Energy plc is an AIM quoted independent oil and gas production and development company with a strategic focus on unlocking the energy potential of Georgia. With interests in seven Production Sharing Contracts in central Georgia, covering an area of 4,256 km2, including the XIB licence which has over 2.77TCF of 2C contingent gas resources, with an estimated Net Present Value 10 (“NPV”) of USD 1.65 billion, in the Patardzueli-Samgori, Rustavi and Teleti fields. (Source: IER, OPC 2024 & Internal estimates).

The Company has structured its operations around a four-project strategy.

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