Avantis Core Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:AVIG) Short Interest Down 65.6% in March

Avantis Core Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:AVIG – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totaling 91,408 shares, a decrease of 65.6% from the March 15th total of 265,843 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 432,325 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Avantis Core Fixed Income ETF

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AVIG. Align Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Avantis Core Fixed Income ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $543,761,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in Avantis Core Fixed Income ETF by 108.4% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 934,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,194,000 after buying an additional 486,278 shares during the period. CoreCap Advisors LLC increased its stake in Avantis Core Fixed Income ETF by 52.2% in the 4th quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 119,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,005,000 after buying an additional 40,935 shares during the period. Ares Financial Consulting LLC purchased a new position in Avantis Core Fixed Income ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $582,000. Finally, JDM Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Avantis Core Fixed Income ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $416,000.

Get Avantis Core Fixed Income ETF alerts:

Avantis Core Fixed Income ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA AVIG traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $41.67. The stock had a trading volume of 161,594 shares, compared to its average volume of 289,147. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $41.89 and a 200-day moving average of $41.99. Avantis Core Fixed Income ETF has a 12-month low of $40.49 and a 12-month high of $42.54.

Avantis Core Fixed Income ETF Increases Dividend

About Avantis Core Fixed Income ETF

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 5th were given a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 4.6%. This is an increase from Avantis Core Fixed Income ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 5th.

(Get Free Report)

The Avantis Core Fixed Income ETF (AVIG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Aggregate Bond index. The fund offers an active exposure to a broad range of investment-grade debt securities from issuers around the globe. AVIG was launched on Oct 15, 2020 and is managed by American Century Investments.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Avantis Core Fixed Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avantis Core Fixed Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.