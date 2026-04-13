Science Group (LON:SAG) Hits New 52-Week High – Here’s Why

Science Group plc (LON:SAG – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 612 and last traded at GBX 612, with a volume of 7162 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 566.

Science Group Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of £252.84 million, a P/E ratio of 8.32 and a beta of 0.38. The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 536.71 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 543.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.76.

Get Science Group alerts:

Science Group (LON:SAG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 17th. The company reported GBX 40.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Science Group had a net margin of 29.80% and a return on equity of 31.59%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Science Group plc will post 27.3000005 EPS for the current year.

Science Group Company Profile

Science Group plc, a science, engineering, and technology business company, provides consultancy services in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, North America, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Services Operating Business, Product Operating Business, and Freehold Properties. It offers advisory and product/technology development, scientific and regulatory advice, and registration and compliance services. It serves medical, defence and aerospace, food and beverage, consumer, industrial, chemical, and energy sectors.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Science Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Science Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.