Franklin FTSE Taiwan ETF (NYSEARCA:FLTW) Hits New 12-Month High – Here’s Why

Franklin FTSE Taiwan ETF (NYSEARCA:FLTW – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $74.93 and last traded at $74.93, with a volume of 80076 shares. The stock had previously closed at $73.94.

Franklin FTSE Taiwan ETF Trading Up 1.7%

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion, a PE ratio of 17.84 and a beta of 0.96. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $69.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $64.21.

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Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BOCHK Asset Management Ltd purchased a new position in Franklin FTSE Taiwan ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $86,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in Franklin FTSE Taiwan ETF by 297.8% in the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 4,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,000 after purchasing an additional 3,103 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC purchased a new position in Franklin FTSE Taiwan ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $443,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Franklin FTSE Taiwan ETF by 31.0% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $511,000 after purchasing an additional 2,321 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Franklin FTSE Taiwan ETF by 119.4% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 16,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $707,000 after purchasing an additional 8,891 shares during the period.

Franklin FTSE Taiwan ETF Company Profile

The Franklin FTSE Taiwan ETF (FLTW) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Taiwan RIC Capped index, a market-cap-weighted index of Taiwanese companies, excluding small-caps. FLTW was launched on Nov 2, 2017 and is managed by Franklin Templeton.

Further Reading

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