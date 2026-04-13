Volta Finance (LON:VTA) Reaches New 12-Month Low – Time to Sell?

Volta Finance Limited (LON:VTA – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 5.56 and last traded at GBX 5.56, with a volume of 1360 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 5.66.

Volta Finance Price Performance

The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 6.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 6.47. The company has a market capitalization of £203.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.52 and a beta of 0.87.

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Insider Activity at Volta Finance

In other news, insider Joanne Peacegood acquired 1,055 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 664 per share, for a total transaction of £7,005.20. Also, insider Stephen Le Page acquired 321 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 664 per share, with a total value of £2,131.44. 0.41% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Volta Finance

Volta Finance Limited (the “Company” or “Volta”) is a closed-ended limited liability company registered in Guernsey under the Companies (Guernsey) Law, 2008 (as amended) with registered number 45747.

Volta’s investment objectives are to seek to preserve capital across the credit cycle and to provide a stable stream of income to its Shareholders through dividends that it expects to distribute on a quarterly basis. Volta’s investment strategy focuses on direct and indirect investments in, and exposures to, a variety of assets selected for the purpose of generating cash flows for the Company.

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