Japan Prime Realty Investment Co. (OTCMKTS:JPRRF) Short Interest Update

Japan Prime Realty Investment Co. (OTCMKTS:JPRRF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totaling 1,624 shares, a decline of 49.0% from the March 15th total of 3,185 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1,624.0 days.

Japan Prime Realty Investment Stock Performance

JPRRF remained flat at $614.57 during midday trading on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $662.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $671.26. Japan Prime Realty Investment has a 52 week low of $614.57 and a 52 week high of $699.69.

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Japan Prime Realty Investment Company Profile

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Japan Prime Realty Investment Corporation is a Japanese real estate investment trust (J-REIT) that began operations in 2014 and is traded over the counter under the symbol JPRRF. The company focuses on building a diversified portfolio of income-producing properties across Japan, targeting stable rental income and potential long-term capital appreciation.

The trust’s core activities encompass the acquisition, leasing, redevelopment and management of commercial real estate assets, including office buildings, retail centres, logistics facilities, residential complexes and hotels.

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