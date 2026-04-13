Short Interest in Kyushu Electric Power Company, Incorporated (OTCMKTS:KYSEY) Decreases By 71.0%

Kyushu Electric Power Company, Incorporated (OTCMKTS:KYSEY – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totaling 952 shares, a drop of 71.0% from the March 15th total of 3,280 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,246 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Kyushu Electric Power Stock Down 1.0%

OTCMKTS KYSEY traded down $0.11 during trading on Monday, hitting $11.34. 1,302 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,496. Kyushu Electric Power has a fifty-two week low of $8.29 and a fifty-two week high of $14.06. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $11.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.13.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Daiwa Securities Group downgraded Kyushu Electric Power to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Kyushu Electric Power Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Kyushu Electric Power Company, Incorporated in June 1951, is one of Japan’s ten regional electric utilities. Headquartered in Fukuoka, the company’s core business centers on the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity across the Kyushu region, which includes Fukuoka, Nagasaki, Kumamoto, Oita, Saga, Miyazaki and Kagoshima prefectures.

On the generation side, Kyushu Electric Power maintains a diversified portfolio that includes thermal power stations fueled by coal, oil and natural gas, multiple hydroelectric facilities, and the Sendai Nuclear Power Plant in Kagoshima Prefecture—Japan’s first nuclear plant to restart under post-Fukushima safety standards.

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