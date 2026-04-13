PTL (NASDAQ:PTLE) Shares Down 5.1% – What’s Next?

PTL Limited (NASDAQ:PTLE – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 5.1% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $8.11 and last traded at $8.4750. 2,619 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 211,159 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.93.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of PTL in a report on Monday, December 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PTL presently has a consensus rating of “Sell”.

Get PTL alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on PTLE

PTL Stock Down 2.2%

About PTL

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $8.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.86.

(Get Free Report)

PTL Limited is an established bunkering facilitator providing marine fuel logistics services for vessel refueling, primarily container ships, bulk carriers, general cargo vessels and chemical tankers principally serving the Asia Pacific market. PTL Limited is based in Hong Kong.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for PTL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PTL and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.