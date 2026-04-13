Winmark (NASDAQ:WINA) Shares Down 4.4% – Here’s Why

Winmark Corporation (NASDAQ:WINA – Get Free Report) shares dropped 4.4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $430.38 and last traded at $424.7490. Approximately 23,264 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 74% from the average daily volume of 89,984 shares. The stock had previously closed at $444.10.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Weiss Ratings lowered Winmark from a “buy (b-)” rating to a “hold (c+)” rating in a report on Monday, March 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

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Winmark Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a PE ratio of 37.17 and a beta of 0.69. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $441.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $435.97.

Winmark (NASDAQ:WINA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 18th. The specialty retailer reported $2.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.78 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $21.09 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.09 million. Winmark had a net margin of 48.40% and a negative return on equity of 102.34%.

Winmark Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 11th were issued a $0.96 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 11th. This represents a $3.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.9%. Winmark’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.95%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WINA. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of Winmark by 19.0% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 213 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Winmark by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 545 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $221,000 after buying an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC grew its position in Winmark by 3.9% during the third quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 933 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $464,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Winmark by 1.3% during the third quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,402 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,693,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Winmark by 1.0% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,229 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,105,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.32% of the company’s stock.

Winmark Company Profile

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Winmark Corporation (NASDAQ: WINA) is a franchisor of retail resale stores, specializing in the resale of apparel, sporting goods, children’s and maternity clothing, toys, and entertainment media. Through its portfolio of well-known brands—such as Plato’s Closet, Once Upon a Child, Play It Again Sports, and Style Encore—Winmark provides aspiring entrepreneurs the opportunity to own and operate neighborhood resale businesses. The company supports its franchisees with site selection, store design, training programs, and ongoing marketing assistance, emphasizing a turnkey approach to retail entrepreneurship.

Each of Winmark’s franchised brands targets a distinct consumer segment.

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