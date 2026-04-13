Nidec (OTCMKTS:NJDCY) Stock Price Down 8.6% – Here’s Why

Nidec Corp. (OTCMKTS:NJDCY – Get Free Report) traded down 8.6% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $3.25 and last traded at $3.25. 3,948 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 91% from the average session volume of 46,054 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.5542.

Nidec Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of $31.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.62 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $3.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.49.

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About Nidec

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Nidec Corporation is a global manufacturer of electric motors and related systems, supplying components and finished products for a wide range of industries. The company is best known for its precision small motors used in computer hard-disk drives and other compact applications, and it has broadened its product portfolio to include motors, drives, controllers and mechatronic systems for consumer appliances, office automation, industrial equipment and automotive applications.

Its product range encompasses brushless DC motors, induction motors, servo systems, power electronics and complete motor-driven systems designed for energy efficiency and high performance.

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