RiverNorth Opportunities Fund, Inc. Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.13 (NYSE:RIV)

RiverNorth Opportunities Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RIV – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.1306 per share on Thursday, April 30th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 13.6%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 15th.

RiverNorth Opportunities Fund Stock Down 0.3%

RIV stock traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $11.52. 46,721 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 90,002. RiverNorth Opportunities Fund has a 52-week low of $10.78 and a 52-week high of $12.56. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $11.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.70.

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RiverNorth Opportunities Fund Company Profile

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RiverNorth Opportunities Fund (NYSE:RIV) is a closed-end management investment company that seeks to deliver total return through a combination of current income and capital appreciation. Listed on the New York Stock Exchange, the fund employs an unconstrained, actively managed approach to investing across a broad array of convertible and derivative securities.

The fund’s primary investments include convertible bonds, convertible preferred stocks, synthetic convertible instruments (such as caps, floors and spreads), and related derivative instruments.

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