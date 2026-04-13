Diversified Royalty Corp. to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.02 (TSE:DIV)

Diversified Royalty Corp. (TSE:DIV – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, April 15th, TickerTech Dividends reports. Investors of record on Thursday, April 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.0238 per share on Thursday, April 30th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 6.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 15th.

Diversified Royalty Stock Performance

TSE DIV remained flat at C$4.36 on Monday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 253,252 shares, compared to its average volume of 333,172. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 88.76, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 1.74. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$4.12 and a 200-day moving average price of C$3.83. Diversified Royalty has a 12-month low of C$2.73 and a 12-month high of C$4.42. The stock has a market capitalization of C$745.60 million, a P/E ratio of 20.76 and a beta of 1.00.

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Diversified Royalty (TSE:DIV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 20th. The company reported C$0.06 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$20.41 million during the quarter. Diversified Royalty had a return on equity of 12.71% and a net margin of 51.82%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Diversified Royalty will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Desjardins lifted their price objective on shares of Diversified Royalty from C$4.00 to C$4.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Diversified Royalty presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$4.03.

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Diversified Royalty Company Profile

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Diversified Royalty Corp is a multi-royalty company. It is engaged in the business of acquiring royalties from multi-location businesses and franchisors in North America. As a part of the investment strategy, the firm always purchases trademarks of the companies it is going to acquire. The company gives its partners the benefit of full operational control of their business, participation in the growth of their company, and tax deductibility on royal payments. All of the company’s operating revenues are earned from the receipt of royalties and management fees from its Royalty Partners.

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