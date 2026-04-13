Financial Contrast: Pony AI (NASDAQ:PONY) versus Box Ships (OTCMKTS:TEUFF)

Pony AI (NASDAQ:PONY – Get Free Report) and Box Ships (OTCMKTS:TEUFF – Get Free Report) are both transportation companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability and earnings.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Pony AI and Box Ships, as reported by MarketBeat.

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Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Pony AI 2 2 6 1 2.55 Box Ships 0 0 0 0 0.00

Pony AI presently has a consensus target price of $19.23, suggesting a potential upside of 101.14%. Given Pony AI’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Pony AI is more favorable than Box Ships.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Pony AI -148.85% -19.90% -18.31% Box Ships N/A N/A N/A

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Pony AI and Box Ships’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This table compares Pony AI and Box Ships”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Pony AI $90.00 million 40.93 -$133.97 million ($0.36) -26.56 Box Ships N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Box Ships has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Pony AI.

Summary

Pony AI beats Box Ships on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Pony AI

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Pony AI Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in the autonomous mobility principally in the People’s Republic of China and the United States. The company provides robotruck services, such as transportation services to the logistics platforms. Pony AI Inc. is based in Guangzhou, the People’s Republic of China.

About Box Ships

(Get Free Report)

Box Ships Inc. provides commercial management services to shipping companies worldwide. The company was founded in 2010 and is based in Voula, Greece.

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