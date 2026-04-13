Vanguard Information Technology ETF Stock to Split on Tuesday, April 21st (NYSEARCA:VGT)

Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Free Report) shares are scheduled to split on Tuesday, April 21st. The 8-1 split was announced on Thursday, March 26th. The newly minted shares will be issued to shareholders after the closing bell on Monday, April 20th.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Price Performance

Vanguard Information Technology ETF stock opened at $743.28 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $111.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.55 and a beta of 1.26. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $725.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $747.13. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 12-month low of $484.86 and a 12-month high of $806.99.

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Institutional Trading of Vanguard Information Technology ETF

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Uptick Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 2.6% in the third quarter. Uptick Partners LLC now owns 518 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $387,000 after buying an additional 13 shares during the last quarter. 49 Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 3.7% in the third quarter. 49 Wealth Management LLC now owns 362 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $270,000 after buying an additional 13 shares during the last quarter. LongView Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 3.9% in the third quarter. LongView Wealth Management now owns 374 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $279,000 after buying an additional 14 shares during the last quarter. Center For Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Center For Asset Management LLC now owns 334 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $252,000 after buying an additional 14 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. now owns 587 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $442,000 after buying an additional 14 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of companies in three areas: technology software and services, including companies that develop software in various fields (such as the Internet, applications, systems, databases, and/or home entertainment), and companies that provide information technology consulting and services, data processing, and outsourced services; technology hardware and equipment, including manufacturers and distributors of communications equipment, computers and peripherals and electronic equipment, and semiconductors and semiconductor equipment manufacturers.

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