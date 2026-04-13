Contrasting Ralliant (NYSE:RAL) & Senseonics Holdings, Inc. Common Stock (NASDAQ:SENS)

Ralliant (NYSE:RAL – Get Free Report) and Senseonics Holdings, Inc. Common Stock (NASDAQ:SENS – Get Free Report) are both manufacturing companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, risk, earnings, profitability, institutional ownership, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Ralliant and Senseonics Holdings, Inc. Common Stock, as provided by MarketBeat.

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Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ralliant 2 3 7 0 2.42 Senseonics Holdings, Inc. Common Stock 1 1 3 1 2.67

Ralliant currently has a consensus price target of $50.50, indicating a potential upside of 11.42%. Senseonics Holdings, Inc. Common Stock has a consensus price target of $18.38, indicating a potential upside of 175.07%. Given Senseonics Holdings, Inc. Common Stock’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Senseonics Holdings, Inc. Common Stock is more favorable than Ralliant.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ralliant N/A N/A N/A Senseonics Holdings, Inc. Common Stock -195.72% -102.69% -54.87%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Ralliant and Senseonics Holdings, Inc. Common Stock’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This table compares Ralliant and Senseonics Holdings, Inc. Common Stock”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ralliant $2.07 billion 2.45 -$1.22 billion $1.96 23.12 Senseonics Holdings, Inc. Common Stock $35.26 million 7.92 -$69.11 million ($1.69) -3.95

Senseonics Holdings, Inc. Common Stock has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Ralliant. Senseonics Holdings, Inc. Common Stock is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Ralliant, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

12.4% of Senseonics Holdings, Inc. Common Stock shares are held by institutional investors. 3.6% of Senseonics Holdings, Inc. Common Stock shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

About Ralliant

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Ralliant Corporation is a provider of precision technologies which specializes in designing, developing, manufacturing and servicing precision instruments and engineered products. Ralliant Corporation is based in RALEIGH, N.C.

About Senseonics Holdings, Inc. Common Stock

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Senseonics Holdings, Inc., a medical technology company, develops and commercializes continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems for people with diabetes in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company’s products include Eversense and Eversense XL, which are implantable CGM systems to measure glucose levels in people with diabetes through an under-the-skin sensor, a removable and rechargeable smart transmitter, and a convenient app for real-time diabetes monitoring and management for a period of up to six months. It serves healthcare providers and patients through a network of distributors and strategic fulfillment partners. The company has a collaboration agreement with the University Hospitals Accountable Care Organization. Senseonics Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Germantown, Maryland.

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