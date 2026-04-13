Contrasting Bristow Group (NYSE:VTOL) & easyjet (OTCMKTS:EJTTF)

Bristow Group (NYSE:VTOL – Get Free Report) and easyjet (OTCMKTS:EJTTF – Get Free Report) are both transportation companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability, institutional ownership and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Bristow Group and easyjet”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Get Bristow Group alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Bristow Group $1.49 billion 0.97 $129.07 million $4.32 11.51 easyjet $13.20 billion 0.26 $645.16 million N/A N/A

Volatility and Risk

easyjet has higher revenue and earnings than Bristow Group.

Bristow Group has a beta of 1.35, meaning that its share price is 35% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, easyjet has a beta of 1.44, meaning that its share price is 44% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

93.3% of Bristow Group shares are held by institutional investors. 13.4% of Bristow Group shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Bristow Group and easyjet’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bristow Group 8.66% 12.87% 5.71% easyjet N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Bristow Group and easyjet, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Bristow Group 0 1 3 0 2.75 easyjet 0 0 0 1 4.00

Bristow Group currently has a consensus target price of $60.00, indicating a potential upside of 20.72%. Given Bristow Group’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Bristow Group is more favorable than easyjet.

Summary

Bristow Group beats easyjet on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Bristow Group

(Get Free Report)

Bristow Group Inc. provides vertical flight solutions. The company primarily offers aviation services to integrated, national, and independent offshore energy companies and government agencies. It also provides personnel transportation, search and rescue, medevac, ad hoc helicopter, fixed wing transportation, unmanned systems, and ad-hoc helicopter services, as well as logistical and maintenance support, training services, and flight and maintenance crews. The company has a fleet of aircrafts. It has customers in Australia, Brazil, Canada, Chile, the Dutch Caribbean, the Falkland Islands, India, Ireland, the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, Mexico, the Netherlands, Nigeria, Norway, Spain, Suriname, Trinidad, the United Kingdom, and United States. Bristow Group Inc. is based in Houston, Texas.

About easyjet

(Get Free Report)

easyJet plc operates as a low-cost airline carrier in Europe. The company engages in the provision of holiday packages; aircraft trading and leasing activities; development of building projects; financing and insurance business; and tour operator activities. easyJet plc was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Luton, the United Kingdom.

Receive News & Ratings for Bristow Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bristow Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.