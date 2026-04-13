Reviewing Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP) & Alternate Health (OTCMKTS:AHGIF)

Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP – Get Free Report) and Alternate Health (OTCMKTS:AHGIF – Get Free Report) are both medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, earnings and risk.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Inspire Medical Systems and Alternate Health”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

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Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Inspire Medical Systems $911.98 million 1.71 $145.42 million $4.98 10.85 Alternate Health N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Inspire Medical Systems has higher revenue and earnings than Alternate Health.

94.9% of Inspire Medical Systems shares are held by institutional investors. 2.2% of Inspire Medical Systems shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Inspire Medical Systems and Alternate Health’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Inspire Medical Systems 15.95% 10.96% 9.32% Alternate Health N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings for Inspire Medical Systems and Alternate Health, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Inspire Medical Systems 1 12 5 1 2.32 Alternate Health 0 0 0 0 0.00

Inspire Medical Systems currently has a consensus target price of $103.35, suggesting a potential upside of 91.29%. Given Inspire Medical Systems’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Inspire Medical Systems is more favorable than Alternate Health.

Summary

Inspire Medical Systems beats Alternate Health on 10 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Inspire Medical Systems

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Inspire Medical Systems, Inc., a medical technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of minimally invasive solutions for patients with obstructive sleep apnea (OSA) in the United States and internationally. The company offers Inspire system, a neurostimulation technology that provides a safe and effective treatment for moderate to severe OSA. It also develops a novel, closed-loop solution that continuously monitors a patient's breathing and delivers mild hypoglossal nerve stimulation to maintain an open airway. The company was incorporated in 2007 and is headquartered in Golden Valley, Minnesota.

About Alternate Health

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Alternate Health Corp., a diversified healthcare company, provides cloud based software solutions in Canada. It offers medical practice and controlled substance management software, blood analysis and toxicology labs, clinical research, continuing education programs, nutraceutical products, and security and control services to the medical cannabis industry. The company is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

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