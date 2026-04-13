Financial Comparison: Cyanotech (OTCMKTS:CYAN) vs. TBG Diagnostics (OTCMKTS:TDLAF)

Insider and Institutional Ownership

24.4% of Cyanotech shares are owned by institutional investors. 34.4% of Cyanotech shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 3.6% of TBG Diagnostics shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility and Risk

Cyanotech has a beta of -0.09, indicating that its stock price is 109% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, TBG Diagnostics has a beta of -12.38, indicating that its stock price is 1,338% less volatile than the S&P 500.

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Profitability

This table compares Cyanotech and TBG Diagnostics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cyanotech -7.03% -20.62% -7.52% TBG Diagnostics N/A N/A N/A

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cyanotech $24.22 million 0.10 -$3.20 million ($0.25) -1.28 TBG Diagnostics $2.33 million 1.02 $530,000.00 N/A N/A

This table compares Cyanotech and TBG Diagnostics”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

TBG Diagnostics has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Cyanotech.

Summary

TBG Diagnostics beats Cyanotech on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Cyanotech

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Cyanotech Corp. engages in the cultivation, production, and sale of natural products derived from microalgae for the health and human nutrition markets worldwide. Its products include BioAstin Hawaiian Astaxanthin, a dietary antioxidant, which is used as a human dietary supplement and dietary ingredient to support and maintain the body’s natural inflammatory response, enhance skin, and support eye, joint, and immune health; and Hawaiian Spirulina Pacifica, a nutrient-rich dietary supplement that is used for extra energy, a strengthened immune system, cardiovascular benefits, and as a source of antioxidant carotenoids. The company was founded by Gerald R. Cysewski in 1983 and is headquartered in Kailua-Kona, HI.

About TBG Diagnostics

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TBG Diagnostics Limited, a molecular diagnostics company, develops, manufactures, and markets molecular diagnostics kits, instruments, and services in Taiwan and China. It provides ExProbe HLA and HPA kits for human leukocyte antigen (HLA) and human platelet antigens (HPA) allele genotyping, which uses real time polymerase chain reaction (PCR) techniques with sequence specific primers and probes; Morgan SSP HLA kits for determining HLA alleles using PCR techniques with sequence specific primers; HLAssure SBT HLA Kits for transplantation donor selection; and AccuType SBT analysis software to analyze sequences from all ab1 based files. The company also offers Morgan SSPal HLA Typing Analysis Software, a gel result interpretation software; HLA typing services that offer low to high resolution using PCR fragment analysis (SSP) and DNA sequencing (SBT); QPCR Q6000, a six-channel real time PCR instrument; QzNGS NGS that provides high resolution HLA genotyping; and COVID-19 testing kits. It serves clinical labs, blood centers, and bone marrow registry labs. The company was formerly known as Progen Pharmaceuticals Limited and changed its name to TBG Diagnostics Limited in December 2015. TBG Diagnostics Limited was incorporated in 1989 is based in Greenslopes, Australia.

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