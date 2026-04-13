Banco Bradesco SA (NYSE:BBD) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Banco Bradesco SA (NYSE:BBD – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totaling 10,518,511 shares, a drop of 74.9% from the March 15th total of 41,838,178 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 35,171,212 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BBD has been the topic of several analyst reports. Itau BBA Securities reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Banco Bradesco in a research note on Friday, February 27th. Weiss Ratings lowered Banco Bradesco from a “buy (b-)” rating to a “hold (c+)” rating in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy”.

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Check Out Our Latest Analysis on BBD

Banco Bradesco Stock Up 1.9%

Shares of BBD stock traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $4.04. 44,423,134 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 34,186,472. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The company has a market cap of $42.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.35, a P/E/G ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 0.55. Banco Bradesco has a fifty-two week low of $2.13 and a fifty-two week high of $4.28. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $3.84 and its 200-day moving average is $3.60.

Banco Bradesco (NYSE:BBD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 5th. The bank reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11. The company had revenue of $5.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.68 billion. Banco Bradesco had a net margin of 10.19% and a return on equity of 13.78%. Analysts predict that Banco Bradesco will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Banco Bradesco Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 6th will be given a $0.0037 dividend. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 6th. This is a positive change from Banco Bradesco’s previous monthly dividend of $0.00. Banco Bradesco’s payout ratio is currently 110.26%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Banco Bradesco

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BBD. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Banco Bradesco by 28.4% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 6,834,192 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $15,240,000 after acquiring an additional 1,510,481 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its position in Banco Bradesco by 3,749.8% during the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 38,613 shares of the bank’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 37,610 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Banco Bradesco by 116.9% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 33,132,112 shares of the bank’s stock worth $73,885,000 after buying an additional 17,853,712 shares during the last quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Banco Bradesco during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $62,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Banco Bradesco by 22.0% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 964,959 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,982,000 after buying an additional 174,126 shares during the last quarter.

Banco Bradesco Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Banco Bradesco SA is a major Brazilian financial institution headquartered in Osasco, São Paulo. Founded in 1943 by Amador Aguiar, the bank has grown into one of Brazil’s largest private-sector banks, offering a full range of financial services to retail, small and medium-sized enterprises, corporate and institutional clients. It operates across the banking value chain, including deposit-taking, lending, payments, trade finance and treasury services, and it participates actively in Brazil’s retail and corporate credit markets.

The company’s product and service mix extends beyond traditional banking to include insurance, pension plans, asset management, leasing and credit card services, delivered through a combination of branches, automated teller machines and digital channels.

Further Reading

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