First Trust Germany AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FGM) Short Interest Down 85.0% in March

First Trust Germany AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FGM – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totaling 3,265 shares, a decrease of 85.0% from the March 15th total of 21,812 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 10,199 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Institutional Trading of First Trust Germany AlphaDEX Fund

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Genesee Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in First Trust Germany AlphaDEX Fund in the 4th quarter worth approximately $635,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in First Trust Germany AlphaDEX Fund in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $57,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in First Trust Germany AlphaDEX Fund by 15.3% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 12,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $753,000 after acquiring an additional 1,703 shares during the period. Osaic Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in First Trust Germany AlphaDEX Fund in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $332,000. Finally, Transamerica Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in First Trust Germany AlphaDEX Fund by 38,572.7% in the 2nd quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,000 after acquiring an additional 4,243 shares during the period.

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First Trust Germany AlphaDEX Fund Stock Performance

FGM traded up $0.61 on Friday, reaching $65.06. 5,506 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,496. The company’s 50 day moving average is $64.32 and its 200-day moving average is $62.04. The company has a market cap of $117.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.97 and a beta of 0.96. First Trust Germany AlphaDEX Fund has a twelve month low of $45.23 and a twelve month high of $71.12.

First Trust Germany AlphaDEX Fund Company Profile

The First Trust Germany AlphaDEX Fund (FGM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ AlphaDEX Germany index. The fund tracks a tiered equal-weighted index of 40 companies selected from the S&P Germany BMI based on the S&P’s AlphaDex selection methodology. FGM was launched on Feb 14, 2012 and is managed by First Trust.

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