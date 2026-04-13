VolitionRX Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:VNRX) Short Interest Up 491.8% in March

VolitionRX Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:VNRX – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totaling 8,074,406 shares, an increase of 491.8% from the March 15th total of 1,364,488 shares. Currently, 5.6% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 47,461,105 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of VolitionRX during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Virtu Financial LLC increased its stake in VolitionRX by 166.6% during the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 108,581 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 67,848 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in VolitionRX during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new stake in VolitionRX during the second quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, Silverberg Bernstein Capital Management LLC increased its stake in VolitionRX by 15.6% during the third quarter. Silverberg Bernstein Capital Management LLC now owns 232,082 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $157,000 after acquiring an additional 31,300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.09% of the company’s stock.

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VolitionRX Trading Down 3.8%

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN VNRX traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $0.17. The company had a trading volume of 3,714,146 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,056,688. VolitionRX has a twelve month low of $0.15 and a twelve month high of $0.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.28 million, a PE ratio of -0.75 and a beta of 1.33. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.31.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

VolitionRX ( NYSEAMERICAN:VNRX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 31st. The medical research company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05). The company had revenue of $0.45 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.71 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that VolitionRX will post -0.5 EPS for the current year.

VNRX has been the subject of several research reports. D. Boral Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 price objective on shares of VolitionRX in a report on Thursday, March 26th. HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on VolitionRX from $1.50 to $1.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have issued a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2.33.

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VolitionRX Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

VolitionRX, traded as VNRX on the NYSE American exchange, is a pioneering life sciences company focused on the development and commercialization of minimally invasive diagnostic tests for the early detection of cancer and other diseases. Utilizing proprietary technology to analyze circulating nucleosomes in blood samples, the company’s platform identifies disease-specific epigenetic and biochemical signatures. By offering blood-based screening solutions, VolitionRX aims to deliver alternatives to invasive, costly and time-consuming procedures, potentially improving patient outcomes through earlier diagnosis.

The company’s flagship product suite, branded as Nu.Q, comprises assays designed to detect biomarkers associated with a range of malignancies, including colorectal, lung and pancreatic cancers, as well as other systemic conditions.

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