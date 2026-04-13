First Trust Switzerland AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FSZ) Short Interest Update

First Trust Switzerland AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FSZ – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totaling 60 shares, a decline of 75.5% from the March 15th total of 245 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,479 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Trust Switzerland AlphaDEX Fund

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust Switzerland AlphaDEX Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at about $59,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in First Trust Switzerland AlphaDEX Fund by 35.3% in the 4th quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust Switzerland AlphaDEX Fund in the 4th quarter valued at about $161,000. Hyposwiss Advisors SA purchased a new stake in First Trust Switzerland AlphaDEX Fund in the 4th quarter valued at about $234,000. Finally, BFI Infinity Ltd. boosted its position in First Trust Switzerland AlphaDEX Fund by 200.0% in the 4th quarter. BFI Infinity Ltd. now owns 3,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,000 after buying an additional 6,600 shares during the period.

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First Trust Switzerland AlphaDEX Fund Trading Up 0.2%

Shares of FSZ stock traded up $0.16 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $81.65. 508 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,363. First Trust Switzerland AlphaDEX Fund has a 12-month low of $66.66 and a 12-month high of $86.44. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $82.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $79.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.38 and a beta of 0.82.

First Trust Switzerland AlphaDEX Fund Increases Dividend

About First Trust Switzerland AlphaDEX Fund

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 26th were given a $0.5445 dividend. This is a positive change from First Trust Switzerland AlphaDEX Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 26th. This represents a $2.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.7%.

(Get Free Report)

The First Trust Switzerland AlphaDEX Fund (FSZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ AlphaDEX Switzerland index. The fund tracks a tiered, equal-weighted index of 40 Swiss companies selected from the NASDAQ Switzerland Index. It aims to outperform the broader market using a quant-based methodology. FSZ was launched on Feb 14, 2012 and is managed by First Trust.

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