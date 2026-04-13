Global X Genomics & Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:GNOM) Short Interest Up 186.6% in March

Global X Genomics & Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:GNOM – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totaling 6,607 shares, an increase of 186.6% from the March 15th total of 2,305 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 11,231 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days. Approximately 0.6% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Global X Genomics & Biotechnology ETF

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GNOM. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of Global X Genomics & Biotechnology ETF by 20.8% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 489 shares during the period. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Global X Genomics & Biotechnology ETF by 30.9% during the 2nd quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 19,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,000 after purchasing an additional 4,615 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of Global X Genomics & Biotechnology ETF by 110.4% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 23,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,000 after purchasing an additional 12,105 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of Global X Genomics & Biotechnology ETF by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 12,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $551,000 after purchasing an additional 481 shares during the period. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Global X Genomics & Biotechnology ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $575,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.95% of the company’s stock.

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Global X Genomics & Biotechnology ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ:GNOM traded down $0.73 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $43.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,503 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,385. Global X Genomics & Biotechnology ETF has a 1 year low of $28.88 and a 1 year high of $51.42. The stock has a market cap of $49.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.76 and a beta of 1.23. The business’s fifty day moving average is $45.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.05.

About Global X Genomics & Biotechnology ETF

Complete Genomics, Inc is a life sciences company that has developed and commercialized a deoxyribonucleic acid (DNA) sequencing platform. Its complete genomics analysis platform (CGA) Platform, combines its human genome sequencing technology with its advanced informatics and data management software and its end-to-end, outsourced service model to provide its customers with data that is ready to be used for genome-based research. Its genome sequencing center combines a high-throughput sample preparation facility, a collection of its high-throughput sequencing instruments and a large- scale data center.

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