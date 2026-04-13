Empyrean Energy (LON:EME) Shares Down 13.3% – What’s Next?

Empyrean Energy Plc (LON:EME – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 13.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 0.05 and last traded at GBX 0.05. 35,245,492 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 67% from the average session volume of 107,449,625 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.06.

Empyrean Energy Stock Performance

The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 0.07 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 0.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -245.90. The firm has a market cap of £3.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.67 and a beta of 0.56.

About Empyrean Energy

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Empyrean Energy Plc engages in the exploration, development, and production of energy resource projects. It has a 100% working interest in the Block 29/11 project located in the Pearl River Mouth Basin, offshore China; and 8.5% working interest in the Duyung production sharing contract that covers an area of approximately 1,100 kilometer square in the West Natuna Basin, Indonesia. The company also has a 10% working interest in the Riverbend project located in the Jasper County, Texas; and 58.084% working interest in the Eagle Oil Pool Development project located in the San Joaquin Basin, southern California.

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