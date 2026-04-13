MicroSectors Gold Miners 3x Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:GDXU) Shares Gap Down – Here’s Why

MicroSectors Gold Miners 3x Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:GDXU – Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $250.66, but opened at $240.00. MicroSectors Gold Miners 3x Leveraged ETN shares last traded at $238.00, with a volume of 438,271 shares traded.

MicroSectors Gold Miners 3x Leveraged ETN Trading Down 1.4%

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $287.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $257.17. The company has a market cap of $2.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.92 and a beta of 2.13.

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Institutional Investors Weigh In On MicroSectors Gold Miners 3x Leveraged ETN

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in MicroSectors Gold Miners 3x Leveraged ETN stock. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL acquired a new stake in shares of MicroSectors Gold Miners 3x Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:GDXU – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

MicroSectors Gold Miners 3x Leveraged ETN Company Profile

The MicroSectors Gold Miners 3X Leveraged ETN (GDXU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S-Network MicroSectors Gold Miners index. The fund provides 3x daily leveraged exposure to a market-cap weighted index comprised of two gold miners ETFs. GDXU was launched on Dec 7, 2020 and is issued by REX Microsectors.

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