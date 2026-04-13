Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH) Stock Price Down 4.3% – Should You Sell?

Celsius Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH – Get Free Report) shares traded down 4.3% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $33.47 and last traded at $33.3720. 1,871,644 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 66% from the average session volume of 5,520,981 shares. The stock had previously closed at $34.86.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Roth Mkm restated a “buy” rating on shares of Celsius in a research note on Monday, February 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Celsius from $68.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 29th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on Celsius in a research note on Tuesday, December 16th. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $65.00 price objective (up from $61.00) on shares of Celsius in a research note on Thursday, January 29th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Celsius from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 27th. Twenty equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $66.17.

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Celsius Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company has a 50 day moving average of $43.12 and a 200 day moving average of $48.22. The firm has a market cap of $8.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 134.61, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.13.

Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 26th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.07. Celsius had a return on equity of 37.68% and a net margin of 4.29%.The business had revenue of $721.63 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $638.17 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.11) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 117.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Celsius Holdings Inc. will post 0.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Celsius

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new stake in Celsius in the fourth quarter valued at about $22,705,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Celsius in the third quarter valued at about $1,619,000. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. increased its holdings in Celsius by 15.1% in the third quarter. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. now owns 595,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,258,000 after buying an additional 78,027 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its holdings in Celsius by 68.1% in the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 116,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,708,000 after buying an additional 47,281 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kercheville Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Celsius by 9.6% during the third quarter. Kercheville Advisors LLC now owns 222,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,808,000 after purchasing an additional 19,520 shares during the last quarter. 60.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Celsius

(Get Free Report)

Celsius Holdings, Inc is an American beverage company known for its line of fitness and energy drinks formulated to support active lifestyles. The company’s flagship product, the Celsius® brand, features beverages enhanced with ingredients such as green tea extract, guarana seed extract and essential vitamins, positioned as a functional alternative to traditional energy drinks. These products are designed to deliver a blend of ingredients that support metabolism and sustained energy without high sugar content or artificial preservatives.

In addition to its core carbonated drink portfolio, Celsius has expanded its offerings to include powder mixes and non-carbonated ready-to-drink variants, catering to consumer preferences around taste, convenience and nutritional needs.

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