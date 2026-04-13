Atlas Energy Solutions (NYSE:AESI) Stock Price Up 9% – What’s Next?

Atlas Energy Solutions Inc. (NYSE:AESI – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 9% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $12.18 and last traded at $12.3880. 1,318,067 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 61% from the average session volume of 3,346,014 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.37.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have commented on AESI. Stifel Nicolaus set a $13.00 price objective on shares of Atlas Energy Solutions in a research note on Tuesday, February 24th. Stephens set a $16.00 price target on shares of Atlas Energy Solutions in a report on Tuesday, January 27th. Weiss Ratings lowered Atlas Energy Solutions from a “hold (c-)” rating to a “sell (d)” rating in a research report on Friday, February 27th. Zacks Research raised Atlas Energy Solutions from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 26th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price target on Atlas Energy Solutions from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $11.91.

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Atlas Energy Solutions Price Performance

Insiders Place Their Bets

The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a PE ratio of -29.71 and a beta of 0.62. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $11.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.91.

In other news, major shareholder Chris Scholla sold 8,912 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.79, for a total transaction of $105,072.48. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 567,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,696,389.88. The trade was a 1.54% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Gregory M. Shepard sold 130,000 shares of Atlas Energy Solutions stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.98, for a total transaction of $1,557,400.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 7,421,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $88,906,095.80. The trade was a 1.72% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 238,912 shares of company stock valued at $2,837,472. 16.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Atlas Energy Solutions

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Atlas Energy Solutions by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,008,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,438,000 after purchasing an additional 215,243 shares during the period. Cooperman Leon G increased its holdings in Atlas Energy Solutions by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cooperman Leon G now owns 5,366,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,016,000 after purchasing an additional 204,268 shares during the period. Cooke & Bieler LP raised its position in Atlas Energy Solutions by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 4,186,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,434,000 after purchasing an additional 32,689 shares in the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Atlas Energy Solutions by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 3,349,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,552,000 after buying an additional 25,167 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Atlas Energy Solutions by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,242,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,541,000 after buying an additional 155,028 shares during the period. 34.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Atlas Energy Solutions

(Get Free Report)

Atlas Energy Solutions (NYSE: AESI) is an independent energy infrastructure company specializing in the development and operation of low-carbon and renewable natural gas (RNG) projects alongside complementary clean energy offerings. Through its diversified platform, the company seeks to deliver decarbonization solutions across heavy-duty transportation and industrial markets, leveraging technologies that reduce greenhouse gas emissions while providing reliable fuel and energy services.

The company’s core business activities encompass four primary segments.

Further Reading

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