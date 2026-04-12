Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. Cuts Holdings in Procter & Gamble Company (The) $PG

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. reduced its position in Procter & Gamble Company (The) (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 3.8% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,929,725 shares of the company’s stock after selling 236,984 shares during the period. Procter & Gamble accounts for 0.5% of Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc.’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $849,789,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PG. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Procter & Gamble in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Maseco LLP bought a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Saranac Partners Ltd bought a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Corundum Trust Company INC purchased a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble in the third quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Caitlin John LLC bought a new stake in Procter & Gamble in the third quarter worth $34,000. 65.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $170.00 to $166.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Barclays set a $155.00 target price on shares of Procter & Gamble in a report on Friday, January 16th. Dbs Bank upgraded shares of Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $177.00 to $158.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price target on Procter & Gamble from $171.00 to $167.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and ten have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $163.89.

Key Headlines Impacting Procter & Gamble

Here are the key news stories impacting Procter & Gamble this week:

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Moses Victor Javier Aguilar sold 15,169 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.28, for a total transaction of $2,461,625.32. Following the transaction, the insider owned 44,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,259,595.80. This represents a 25.32% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Gary A. Coombe sold 36,093 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.33, for a total value of $5,858,976.69. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 34,994 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,680,576.02. This represents a 50.77% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 348,618 shares of company stock valued at $55,462,643. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Procter & Gamble Trading Down 1.0%

Shares of PG stock opened at $145.17 on Friday. Procter & Gamble Company has a 1 year low of $137.62 and a 1 year high of $171.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $153.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $149.23. The company has a market cap of $337.37 billion, a PE ratio of 21.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.11 and a beta of 0.41.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 23rd. The company reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $22.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.36 billion. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 32.21% and a net margin of 19.30%.The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.88 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Procter & Gamble Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 23rd were paid a dividend of $1.0568 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 23rd. This represents a $4.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.9%. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.67%.

Procter & Gamble Profile

(Free Report)

Procter & Gamble (NYSE: PG) is a multinational consumer goods company headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio. Founded in 1837 by William Procter and James Gamble, P&G has grown into one of the world’s largest producers of branded consumer packaged goods. The company focuses on developing, manufacturing and marketing a broad portfolio of household and personal care products sold to consumers and retailers worldwide.

P&G’s product offering spans several core business categories, including Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric & Home Care, and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

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