Short Interest in Prosegur Cash, S.A. (OTCMKTS:PGUUF) Rises By 210.4%

Prosegur Cash, S.A. (OTCMKTS:PGUUF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totaling 382,884 shares, a growth of 210.4% from the March 15th total of 123,336 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

Prosegur Cash Stock Performance

OTCMKTS PGUUF opened at $0.57 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $0.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.60. Prosegur Cash has a 12-month low of $0.61 and a 12-month high of $0.61.

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Prosegur Cash Company Profile

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Prosegur Cash SA is a leading provider of comprehensive cash management and cash logistics services. The company specializes in cash-in-transit operations, secure cash processing, ATM servicing and replenishment, currency sorting and storage, and cash recycling solutions. Serving a wide range of clients—including banks, retailers, gaming operators and public institutions—Prosegur Cash focuses on the safe and efficient handling of physical currency throughout the cash cycle.

Established as the cash‐handling division of the Prosegur Group, Prosegur Cash was spun off as an independent entity in 2017.

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