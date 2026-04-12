CID Holdco, Inc. (NASDAQ:DAIC) Short Interest Down 55.4% in March

CID Holdco, Inc. (NASDAQ:DAIC – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totaling 135,513 shares, a drop of 55.4% from the March 15th total of 303,626 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,011,836 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of CID Holdco in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Sell”.

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CID Holdco Trading Up 0.7%

Shares of DAIC stock opened at $0.19 on Friday. CID Holdco has a 52-week low of $0.16 and a 52-week high of $75.00. The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.24 and its 200 day moving average is $1.20.

CID Holdco (NASDAQ:DAIC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 4th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $4.55 million during the quarter.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CID Holdco

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Scratch Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CID Holdco in the third quarter worth $27,000. Sandia Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of CID Holdco in the second quarter worth $112,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CID Holdco in the third quarter worth $211,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in CID Holdco by 97.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 197,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 97,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moore Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in CID Holdco during the third quarter valued at about $398,000.

CID Holdco, Inc is a manufacturing company in the Computer Software industry.

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