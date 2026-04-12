Harbor Scientific Alpha High-Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:SIHY) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Harbor Scientific Alpha High-Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:SIHY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totaling 1,064 shares, a decrease of 54.0% from the March 15th total of 2,313 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 29,427 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Harbor Scientific Alpha High-Yield ETF Trading Down 0.3%

Shares of NYSEARCA SIHY opened at $45.15 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $45.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.71. Harbor Scientific Alpha High-Yield ETF has a 52 week low of $43.11 and a 52 week high of $46.69.

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Harbor Scientific Alpha High-Yield ETF Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 5th. Investors of record on Monday, March 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.2192 per share. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.8%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 2nd.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Harbor Scientific Alpha High-Yield ETF

Harbor Scientific Alpha High-Yield ETF Company Profile

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Harbor Scientific Alpha High-Yield ETF by 20.6% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 52,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,324,000 after buying an additional 8,898 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Harbor Scientific Alpha High-Yield ETF by 133.9% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 48,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,180,000 after buying an additional 27,950 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Harbor Scientific Alpha High-Yield ETF by 24.4% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 100,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,629,000 after buying an additional 19,688 shares during the period. Osaic Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Harbor Scientific Alpha High-Yield ETF by 45.8% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 64,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,971,000 after buying an additional 20,229 shares during the period. Finally, WT Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Harbor Scientific Alpha High-Yield ETF by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. WT Wealth Management now owns 123,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,694,000 after buying an additional 587 shares during the period.

(Get Free Report)

The Harbor Scientific Alpha High-Yield ETF (SIHY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund of high-yield, USD-denominated corporate bonds selected based on a proprietary scientific method. SIHY was launched on Sep 14, 2021 and is managed by Harbor.

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