Harbor Scientific Alpha High-Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:SIHY) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Harbor Scientific Alpha High-Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:SIHY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totaling 1,064 shares, a decrease of 54.0% from the March 15th total of 2,313 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 29,427 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s stock are short sold.
Harbor Scientific Alpha High-Yield ETF Trading Down 0.3%
Shares of NYSEARCA SIHY opened at $45.15 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $45.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.71. Harbor Scientific Alpha High-Yield ETF has a 52 week low of $43.11 and a 52 week high of $46.69.
Harbor Scientific Alpha High-Yield ETF Cuts Dividend
The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 5th. Investors of record on Monday, March 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.2192 per share. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.8%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 2nd.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Harbor Scientific Alpha High-Yield ETF
Harbor Scientific Alpha High-Yield ETF Company Profile
The Harbor Scientific Alpha High-Yield ETF (SIHY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund of high-yield, USD-denominated corporate bonds selected based on a proprietary scientific method. SIHY was launched on Sep 14, 2021 and is managed by Harbor.
Further Reading
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